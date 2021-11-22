WATCH: Natalie Chou, IImar’I Thomas Recap Turning Points in UCLA Women's Basketball's Win

UCLA women’s basketball guard Natalie Chou and forward IImar’I Thomas talked to reporters following their team’s 69-57 win over Virginia on Sunday, breaking down how they had to contribute with missing pieces, what led to an explosive fourth quarter and the importance of their teammates bringing energy from the bench.

