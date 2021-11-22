Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    WATCH: Natalie Chou, IImar’I Thomas Recap Turning Points in UCLA Women's Basketball's Win
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Natalie Chou, IImar'I Thomas Recap Turning Points in UCLA Women's Basketball's Win

    The Bruins got 39 points out of their top-scoring duo of former transfers against Virginia on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Bruins got 39 points out of their top-scoring duo of former transfers against Virginia on Sunday.

    UCLA women’s basketball guard Natalie Chou and forward IImar’I Thomas talked to reporters following their team’s 69-57 win over Virginia on Sunday, breaking down how they had to contribute with missing pieces, what led to an explosive fourth quarter and the importance of their teammates bringing energy from the bench.

