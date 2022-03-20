WATCH: Cori Close, Charisma Osborne, Angela Dugalic on UCLA's WNIT Win Over Air Force

UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close, guard Charisma Osborne and forward Angela Dugalic spoke to reporters following their 61-45 win over Air Force in the second round of the WNIT on Sunday.

Close talked about the Bruins’ shortcomings in the second half and how they needed to play a more complete game against Wyoming, while Osborne spoke on the team’s chemistry and Dugalic’s ability to take on some of the point guard duties.

