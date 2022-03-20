WATCH: Cori Close, Charisma Osborne, Angela Dugalic on UCLA's WNIT Win Over Air Force
Another postseason win at home lifted the Bruins to a round of 16 berth against Wyoming.
UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close, guard Charisma Osborne and forward Angela Dugalic spoke to reporters following their 61-45 win over Air Force in the second round of the WNIT on Sunday.
Close talked about the Bruins’ shortcomings in the second half and how they needed to play a more complete game against Wyoming, while Osborne spoke on the team’s chemistry and Dugalic’s ability to take on some of the point guard duties.
