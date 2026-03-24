Duke's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Blue Devils Toward the Top)

The Duke Blue Devils nearly went down in the first round as the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but overcame a 43-32 halftime deficit for a 71-65 victory over Siena.

Duke then flexed its muscles in an 8-158 win over TCU to advance to the Sweet 16.

Potential top pick Cameron Boozer had a double-double in both games, putting up 22 points and 13 rebounds against Siena, and 19 points and 11 rebounds against TCU.

Let’s take a look at UConn’s odds to win March Madness entering the Sweet 16.

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Duke’s Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+370 (3rd)

The first-round scare against Siena hurt Duke’s odds initially, and the Blue Devils are still behind Arizona (+330) and Michigan (+340) as the No. 1 seeds remaining.

After that, Duke has a few tough teams left in its region, including UConn (+2500), Michigan State (+3000), and St. John’s (+3500).

Duke is -290 on the moneyline and -6.5 on the spread against St. John’s on Friday night as of Tuesday afternoon, so it should be able to advance to the Elite 8.

If Duke does take care of business against St. John’s, they’ll face off against the winner of Michigan State vs. UConn for a spot in the Final Four.

The Blue Devils are still one of the top teams in the NCAA Tournament, and this is probably your last chance to get them at longer than 3/1 to win March Madness.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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