Tennessee Lady Vols Reload Roster for 2025–26 Season
Tennessee women’s basketball has finalized its roster for the 2025–26 season, and second-year head coach Kim Caldwell has reloaded with a mix of elite freshmen, proven transfers, and returning talent ready to elevate the program.
The Lady Vols added three transfers to complement a five-player freshman class ranked No. 2 nationally. At the center of the rebuild is redshirt sophomore Kaniya Boyd, who is expected to take control of the offense after gaining valuable experience in Caldwell’s up-tempo system last season. Boyd’s quickness, feel for the game, and ability to push the pace make her a strong fit for Caldwell’s style, and her growth will be critical in leading a young, talented team.
Tennessee also brings in the Pauldo twins, Mia and Mya, as part of its top-ranked recruiting class. Mia Pauldo, a five-star prospect ranked No. 9 in the 2025 class, has the potential to make an immediate impact. She’s a skilled on-ball defender, confident three-point shooter, and excels in transition. Her sister, Mya, brings strength and downhill ability that could earn her a key role on both ends of the court.
The returning backcourt features Talaysia Cooper and Ruby Whitehorn, who are poised to be focal points of the offense. Cooper, a standout defender and all-around contributor, has the potential to emerge as an SEC Player of the Year candidate. Whitehorn adds scoring punch and shot creation, and if she improves her consistency from beyond the arc, Tennessee’s offensive ceiling grows even higher. Veteran Kaiya Wynn is set to return from a torn Achilles and could add valuable leadership and physicality.
Transfer guard Nya Robertson joins the Lady Vols as another proven scorer and defender, providing experience and toughness to a backcourt that should be among the deepest in the SEC. On the wing, freshmen Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil bring size, athleticism, and versatility. Prawl’s 6-foot-2 frame and defensive ability could earn her a rotation spot early, while Civil’s explosiveness, defensive instincts, and ability to attack the basket make her one of the more intriguing freshmen in the class. Lauren Hurst, a 6-foot-2 guard, also joins the program with long-term upside and versatility.
In the frontcourt, Tennessee returns Alyssa Latham, who showed signs of breakout potential last season. She finished as the second-best rebounder among forwards and was fourth on the team in steals. With increased confidence and offensive aggressiveness, Latham could emerge as a consistent option inside. Joining her is Janiah Barker, a major transfer portal addition. The 6-foot-4 forward brings strength, rebounding, and interior toughness that Tennessee will need in conference play.
Zee Spearman is back after a career-best season in scoring, rebounding, and three-point shooting. The 6-foot-4 senior forward has become more well-rounded offensively, and continued growth on the defensive end could solidify her as a centerpiece of the Lady Vols’ frontcourt. Tennessee also welcomes former McDonald’s All-American Jersey Wolfenbarger, a 6-foot-5 transfer who shot an efficient 63% from the field last season. If she can tap into the potential that made her a top-10 recruit, Wolfenbarger could be a difference-maker on both ends.
Kim Caldwell’s positionless system is built around speed, length, and defensive pressure. With a top-ranked freshman class, high-level transfers, and returning veterans with proven production, the Lady Vols are positioned to take a major step forward in 2025–26. The roster has depth, balance, and the type of high-ceiling talent that could reestablish Tennessee among the national elite.
