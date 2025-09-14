UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Adds First WNBA Award
Paige Bueckers is one of those superstar players that you knew was going to be a star from the first time that she hit the court. That was said for her when she was at the University of Connecticut where she was the one to watch all four of her years. She kept getting so close to adding a National Championship trophy to her trophy case and finally achieved it in 2024.
She helped her Huskies conquer the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on April 6 for Bueckers first National Title. It was bittersweet for her as it was her senior year and everyone knew she was going to the WNBA Draft as soon as the season was over. So for her to finally get a title meant everything to her.
Fast forward two months later and she was selected with the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings and Bueckers knew she had to keep pushing. And Bueckers made it count as she recently took home three WNBA accolades in her rookie year.
She took home the AP Rookie of the Year award, was voted to the All-WNBA Second Team, and was unanimously voted to the AP All-Rookie WNBA Team. What an accomplishment for Bueckers as she was coming to a team that desperately needed help, had a lousy year, but Bueckers made her season count.
Bueckers adds all these accolades to her trophy case to go along with her recent National Championship Trophy and Ring. Bueckers finished the 2025 WNBA season averaging 19.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, 5.4 assists per game, and 1.6 steals per game. That is quite the season for Bueckers where she was most of the offense for a lot of her team's games.
Bueckers next accomplishment is likely going to be to get a WNBA title under her belt as it is one of the only accolades that she is missing her in fully stacked trophy case. Fans and players around the league should know that she is hungry for more and will be coming for that WNBA title in 2026.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!