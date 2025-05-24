CBS Sports Reveals Ranking Dan Hurley, UConn Will Love
The UConn Huskies have done one thing since the end of the 2024-25 NCAA Basketball season: add more and more talent.
Dan Hurley and the Huskies recruiting team have been one of the most active programs in the transfer portal, and they've been able to add multiple high-impact players to next year's roster.
Analysts across college basketball have noticed this movement and are extremely high on Hurley's group heading into next season.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently revealed his latest college basketball rankings, naming the Huskies the No. 5 team in the nation.
This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top seven scorers - specifically Solo Ball, Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed, and Jaylin Stewart - from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament," wrote Parrish.
"That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., Dayton transfer Malachi Smith, five-star freshman Braylon Mullins, four-star freshman Eric Reibe and three-star freshman Jacob Ross."
The Huskies still have a lot to prove on the floor to show they're a top-5 team in the nation, but it's clear they have the talent and potential to be one of the best teams in the BIG EAST and in the NCAA next season.
Combined with the roster being led by arguably the best coaching in college basketball, Dan Hurley, UConn should once again be contenders to win the NCAA Championship in 2006.
