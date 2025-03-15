Dan Hurley Reacts To UConn Huskies' Devastating Loss To Creighton
The UConn Huskies' dream of another BIG EAST Tournament championship run is over. They fell to the Creighton Blue Jays on Friday night, 71-62.
Dan Hurley's group let the game get away from them early, and while they put together a few runs to get back in the game, they could never maintain that level of play to take the lead.
Hurley's main message following the game was how poor UConn's defense was. Creighton shot 52 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.
"I thought it was bad defense, but we've been, we've been bad defensively. We just haven't had the two-way play," said the Huskies' head coach.
The only thing left to do for UConn is to erase this loss from their memory and focus on what's next up for the team.
The Huskies will determine their NCAA tournament seeding and prepare properly to win a third-straight March Madness title.
Hurley had an optimistic view on UConn's chances of doing just this following the game, and he doesn't think this loss will affect their mentality heading into next weekend.
"Obviously, the [NCAA] tournament is about matchups. You're not going anywhere with that first-half defensive performance," said Hurley after the loss.
"We'll turn the page, though. I do think that this team is built to potentially play better in an NCAA tournament just because the games are much different than these brutal BIG EAST games. So, I think that the NCAA tournament provides us some optimism."
