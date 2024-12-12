Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies May Have Best Three-Point Shooting Duo In Nation
The UConn Huskies may have the best three-point shooting duo in the nation.
The UConn men’s basketball official X account pointed out an eye-opening statistic on Wednesday: Junior forward Alex Karaban and sophomore guard Solo Ball are the only teammates in the country shooting 45 percent from three (minimum 50 attempts).
Karaban is at a scorching 48.1 percent from distance (25-for-52), and Ball is not far behind at 45.8 percent (27-for-59).
Ball’s overall scoring has been ultra-reliable for UConn through 10 games. He’s yet to score under double figures in a game this season, the only Husky to hold that honor.
Before the season began, UConn head coach Dan Hurley spoke about Ball taking a leap this year, and Ball has delivered on that prediction, at least offensively.
Hurley also spoke before the season about Ball’s improved shooting, another revelation that has proved true through the first third of the regular season.
Beyond the numbers or his coach’s endorsement, Ball’s confidence as a shooter is what has stood out. He hasn’t hesitated to launch from three at all this year, even when he’s lightly guarded. His shot always looks like it’s going in, even in the most clutch moments (see: Memphis).
The scariest part about UConn’s Ball-Karaban shooting excellence? Liam McNeeley (34.7 percent so far) hasn’t shot the ball to the best of his abilities yet, which means the Huskies could have three elite sharpshooters when the season kicks into high gear.
