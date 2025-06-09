Here's Where Former UConn Star Is Projected To Go In New Mock Draft
Former UConn Huskies star Liam McNeeley will be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the big question is: Where?
At one point, some draft analysts predicted McNeeley would be selected in the lottery, while others had him being taken later in the first round.
In a new mock draft from CBS Sports, Gary Parrish is predicting McNeeley to be selected No. 14 overall by the San Antonio Spurs.
"It remains unclear if San Antonio will use both lottery picks or make move. As always, we'll see. But if they do make this pick, McNeeley is a nice option," wrote Parrish.
"He only shot 31.7% from 3-point range in his one year at UConn — but scouts are largely unconcerned and still view him as a strong-shooting wing at the next level. An ankle sprain cost him more than a month of his season, but McNeeley showed enough while on the court to convince evaluators he's worthy of being selected in the lottery."
San Antonio would be an intriguing place for McNeeley to start his NBA career.
On one hand, the pressure would be off the 19-year-old to make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts him.
Of course, the Spurs already have Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, fellow UConn product Stephon Castle, and whoever is selected with the No. 2 pick in the draft.
However, with all those young players and proven players who need playing time, McNeeley could also be fighting for minutes as a rookie.
If this mock draft tells us anything, it's that the former Huskies forward is going to be one of the players to watch heading into draft night.
