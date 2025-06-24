Jim Calhoun Urges UConn to Make Major Move Involving Thunder Head Coach
Whether it's men's or women's basketball, the UConn Huskies have seen their fair share of legends born in Storrs. According to Huskies legendary coach Jim Calhoun, a former UConn legend deserves to join the spotlight. However, it isn't a player that Calhoun thinks deserves the love.
It's Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.
From 2003 to 2007, Daigneault served as a student manager under Calhoun, working behind the scenes doing the unnoticed work that keeps a program running smoothly. During his tenure, Daigneault was part of the staff for the 2003-04 national championship team, working alongside future NBA stars Rudy Gay and Ben Gordon.
Although Daigneault wasn't in the spotlight with the Huskies, Calhoun recently told veteran UConn reporter Dom Amore that he believes his former student manager deserves to be honored by the university.
In Calhoun’s eyes, Daigneault’s accomplishments go far beyond what typically warrants recognition. He sees his former student manager as someone who has grown into a championship-winning NBA head coach and believes that remarkable journey should be celebrated by UConn.
After graduating from UConn in 2007, Mark Daigneault bypassed grad school to coach at Holy Cross, a move encouraged by Jim Calhoun and George Blaney. He then joined Billy Donovan’s staff at Florida, where the Gators reached four straight Elite Eights and won three SEC titles.
That foundation launched a meteoric rise. Hired by the Thunder in 2020, Daigneault led a patient rebuild that peaked in 2024 with 68 wins and an NBA title, Oklahoma City’s first since relocating from Seattle. He was named Coach of the Year in 2023 after a 57-win campaign. Once a student manager, Daigneault now stands as a blueprint for coaching success beyond the playing ranks and should be a part of UConn's all-time greats.