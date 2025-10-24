Is UConn's Azzi Fudd Bigger Than Girlfriend Paige Bueckers?
UConn Huskies player Azzi Fudd is making major moves in the NIL world this season. The talented guard recently topped The NIL Store's weekly sales rankings, beating out her Huskies teammate and girlfriend Paige Bueckers for the number one spot.
Is UConn's Azzi Fudd Now the Top NIL Earner Over Paige Bueckers?
Despite topping the weekly sales chart, Fudd still trails Bueckers in overall NIL value. Bueckers currently holds an NIL valuation of approximately $1.4 million, making her one of the top earners in women's college basketball. Meanwhile, Fudd's NIL valuation sits between $750,000 and $1 million according to recent reports.
The NIL Store report shows the best-selling female athletes this week, with Fudd claiming the top spot and Bueckers at number two. However, weekly merchandise sales don't tell the whole story about total NIL earnings and brand deal values.
Fudd has built an impressive brand portfolio this year. Her biggest recent partnership came in August when she joined NFL star Travis Kelce's "Tru Kolors" collaboration with American Eagle.
The campaign featured six elite athletes and showcased Fudd as one of college basketball's rising stars. This deal added to her already strong list of partnerships.
The UConn guard has deals with major brands including SC30 Inc. (Stephen Curry's brand), DoorDash, Chipotle, Bose, Nespresso, and Optimum Nutrition. She also signed with Unrivaled, the new professional 3x3 basketball league that's paying top college players.
Bueckers still commands higher-value deals with brands like Nike, Gatorade, CeraVe, and Verizon. She made history as the first college athlete to get a multi-year Gatorade deal and her own Nike signature shoe.
Other athletes on The NIL Store's top seller list include Nebraska volleyball star Andi Jackson at number three and LSU basketball's Flau'jae Johnson at number four. Johnson actually leads all women's college basketball players with a $1.5 million NIL valuation and has around 40 brand partnerships.
While Fudd's weekly sales success shows her growing popularity, Bueckers maintains the higher overall NIL value. Though Bueckers has moved on to the WNBA with the Dallas Wings after their 2025 championship run, Fudd continues building her brand as the Huskies aim to defend their title this season
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!