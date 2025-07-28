Napheesa Collier Ties Insane Record With Former UConn Legend
Napheesa Collier has taken the WNBA by storm this season. She was recently a captain during the WNBA All-Star game and she is putting up insane numbers this season.
Collier, a former UConn Husky, is one of many UConn alum in the WNBA, but with names like Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, and more recentlly, Paige Bueckers, Collier seemingly is not as discussed as her fellow Huskies.
During her time at UConn, from 2015-2019, she averaged 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists and was a National Champion. Her stats during her WNBA career have largely looked similar, averaging 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3 assists. That is until this season, with Collier making a jump across the board.
In 2025, she is averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, which includes career highs in points and assists while her 23.5 points are leading the WNBA.
On Sunday, Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (22-5), faced off against the Atlanta Dream. The Lynx, who were 14-0 at home coming into the game, picked up their first home loss of the season in a 90-86 loss. But, it was not due to Collier's performance. She finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists while shooting 14 of 18 from the field.
It was her fifth 30+ point game of the season, breaking her tie with A'ja Wilson for most in the WNBA this season. However, her statline from Sunday put her in other elite company.
It was her third career game with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, & 5+ assists, which tied former UConn great, Maya Moore for most in Lynx franchise history.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and former Rookie of the Year is having the best year of her career and is putting together a solid resume to put herself in contention for her first MVP title. She is yet another reason why UConn is the basketball capital of the world.