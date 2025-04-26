NBA Draft Analyst Identifies Where Former UConn Forward Must Improve
Liam McNeeley was a key piece in the UConn Huskies' successful 2025 season.
However, the reigning BIG EAST freshman of the year is taking his talent to the next level and has declared for the NBA Draft.
While McNeeley has a high ceiling as a prospect and future NBA player and showed that during his time at UConn, one analyst believes he still needs to improve in a critical area.
ESPN recently updated their top players heading into the draft and ranked McNeeley No. 15 on their list.
However, Jermy Woo had this to say about the forward's future as an NBA player:
"McNeeley enters the predraft process needing to solidify his perimeter shooting in workouts," wrote Woo.
"NBA teams appreciate McNeeley's feel and toughness, but without exceptional physical tools for a wing, making shots at a high level (something he often did in high school) is imperative to him carving out a solid role at the next level."
McNeeley came out of high school and was known as a player who could knock down shots at a high rate, but he struggled with his outside shots at times with the Huskies.
The 19-year-old finished his freshman season averaging 14.5 points while shooting 38.1 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from behind the arc.
McNeeley must be a better, more consistent shooter to be an option in an NBA rotation.
Luckily, Woo believes McNeeley can still prove to NBA teams that he is a quality outside shooter during his predraft workout, and "His versatility, passing, and positional size are all attractive qualities to slot into an eventual role."
It will be interesting to see where analysts believe McNeeley will get selected as the draft nears.
