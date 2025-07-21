Paige Bueckers Makes Claim About Geno Auriemma
UConn legend and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers made a claim about her former head coach, Geno Auriemma. Bueckers was asked what Auriemma would think about Team Collier's defensive effort in the WNBA All-Star Game.
"Just completely awful. Disturbing demonstration of basketball on both ends of the floor," Bueckers said.
Bueckers is right, as it was a high-scoring game, but Team Collier came out on top to win 151-131 over Team Clark. Bueckers had a solid game, finishing with six points, two rebounds, and eight assists.
She is off to an impressive start to her WNBA career and is likely to win the Rookie of the Year award. Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points per game along with four rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals. She is shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from distance.
Bueckers has continued her success from her time at UConn, where she averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game across four seasons. She shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from three.
Auriemma may have been disappointed about the effort in the All-Star game, but he has to be impressed with Bueckers' rookie campaign.
