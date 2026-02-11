Silas Demary Jr. Admits UConn’s Unbeaten Mindset Backfired

Confidence carried the UConn Huskies through an 18-game surge in Big East play, but Silas Demary Jr. acknowledged that belief may have crossed into complacency.

After the Huskies absorbed their first conference defeat at Madison Square Garden, the junior point guard admitted the team briefly entertained thoughts of finishing league play without a loss.

That mindset, he said, dulled the edge required to survive in a rugged conference. His candid reflection came as UConn, 22-2 overall, refocuses on tightening its execution — particularly against pressure defense — before the postseason arrives.

Turnovers, Tough Lessons and Owning the Moment

Demary did not deflect blame after UConn was overpowered by St. John’s at The Garden. Instead, he shouldered responsibility for a performance that veered from his usual steady command of the offense.

The junior committed nine turnovers — more than he had totaled in the previous five games combined — and missed key free throws in a matchup that exposed vulnerabilities against aggressive defense.

“Accountability, I’ve got to be better with the ball,” Demary said. “Nine turnovers is unacceptable. That’s basically what it is. I’ve got to be better with the ball, especially being the primary PG on the floor, I’ve got to be better, smarter decisions, just be aware of defenders getting up underneath me.”

Despite the miscues, Demary nearly willed UConn back from an 11-point deficit, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. His poise late in the game underscored why the Huskies targeted him in the transfer portal after his stint at Georgia. Even in defeat, his influence was clear — UConn’s struggles intensified when he was off the floor.

Statistically, Demary remains one of the league’s most effective floor leaders. He tops the Big East in assists at 6.1 per game. Although the nine-turnover outing dented his assist-to-turnover ratio — dropping from the conference lead to 2.7-to-1 after a 5-to-9 performance — his overall body of work reflects consistency.

Respect, Pressure Defense and a Postseason Reality Check

The loss also prompted a broader reckoning inside the locker room. Demary conceded that a lengthy winning streak can blur focus.

“That’s human nature. When you run off that many in a row, you get the feeling ‘I don’t think anyone can stop us.’ Having that attitude hurt us, because you still have to respect your opponent, what they’ve done.”

St. John’s physicality offered a sharp reminder that every opponent demands full engagement. Demary described lapses in concentration that allowed pressure defense to dictate tempo.

“There’s times of weakness, not being on ten toes all the time, just not being aware,” he said. “Just be better, be more mindful of it.”

Handling ball pressure now sits atop UConn’s priority list. Opponents are likely to test the Huskies similarly, even if they lack St. John’s strength and depth. Demary emphasized that the defeat revealed areas coaches had been stressing throughout the season.

“A lot of the things the coaches have been asking us to do came out Friday,” Demary said.

With March looming, Demary framed the setback as preparation rather than panic. He believes familiarity with St. John’s style will prove useful in a potential rematch.

For Demary, the lesson is clear — talent and momentum matter, but respect and precision determine how far a season truly goes.

