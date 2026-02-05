Silas Demary Jr. Shrugs Off Bob Cousy Snub as UConn Rolls On

Silas Demary Jr. did not let an individual omission distract from a night that underscored why the UConn Huskies keeps winning. The junior point guard was left off the Bob Cousy Award midseason watch list, yet his response and his play reflected a bigger focus.

UConn overwhelmingly beat Xavier by thirty-two points while showcasing balance, efficiency, and control. Demary led the attack with poise and pace, steering a team that looks increasingly complete.

Demary leads with impact, not noise

UConn’s latest blowout followed a familiar script, sharp execution early, relentless pressure, and no letup after halftime. The Huskies raced past Xavier 92-60 in front of 15,495 at PeoplesBank Arena, extending their winning streak to 18 and improving to 22-1 overall with a perfect 12-0 mark in conference play.

Demary finished with 17 points and eight assists, highlighted by a forceful drive and dunk shortly after the break that summed up the night’s tone.

The numbers told the story of dominance. UConn shot 57 percent from the field, handed out 26 assists on 34 made baskets, and owned the interior with a 46-20 edge in the paint. The Huskies also controlled the glass 41-24.

Over a decisive twenty-minute stretch spanning halftime, they connected on 23 of 31 attempts. Xavier, meanwhile, struggled to find rhythm, missing 12 of its first 14 shots and managing just eight field goals before the break.

Demary’s season production remains steady rather than flashy, ten point six points, four point three rebounds, six point one assists and one point seven steals per game. He leads the Big East in assists and sits tied for fifth in steals, while shooting 48.2 percent overall, 47.1 percent from three and 81 percent at the line.

Hurley bristles at snub as team keeps focus

The postgame conversation drifted beyond the score when the Bob Cousy Award watch list came up. Connecticut coach Dan Hurley did not hide his frustration after learning Demary was excluded.

“That’s bull----. That’s total bull----,” Hurley said.

"I guess what hurts our players in these types of situations is the balance. I guess there’s ten point guards better than him?" He added later.

He pointed to team balance as a possible reason Demary’s counting stats lag behind others, noting that five Huskies average between 10.9 and 14.3 points.

Hurley emphasized Demary’s broader value, calling him the quarterback of a group with championship aspirations and suggesting NBA teams are already paying close attention.

Players on the watch list include Purdue’s Braden Smith, Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, and SMU’s Boopie Miller, guards with higher scoring totals than Demary’s 10.9 points per game.

Demary himself brushed aside the topic.

“That really didn’t drive my day,” he said. “The end goal is winning the national championship, and I think if I can come here and just do what I need to do with my teammates, and we play hard every night, that everything else will take care of itself."

He added that doing his job nightly alongside teammates would allow everything else to sort itself out, describing the situation as “just another day at the office.” Next comes a marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden against St. John’s.

