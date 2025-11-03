Three Keys to UConn Victory Over New Haven
It is finally time for one of the best sports seasons to make its return: it's basketball season. And the UConn Huskies and head coach Dan Hurley are ready to tackle another campaign after a disappointing second round NCAA Tournament loss to the champion Florida Gators the season before.
The Huskies will open their season at home at Harry A. Gampel Pavillion against the New Haven Chargers as one of the local Connecticut teams comes to town. The number four ranked Huskies are ready to make their mark and show the world why they're ranked so high and that they have enough juice to win a title this year.
There are a few things to watch out for in the upcoming contest against the Chargers. There are a few things that the Huskies need to do to secure the opening night victory and start 1-0.
1. Get Alex Karaban going early
The senior guard is looking to grab one more ring before he inevitably goes off to the NBA. But for Karaban, as every season begins, he seems to get off to a slow start and has to kick it into high gear as the calendar moves each season.
For him, getting off to a fast start especially in the first game of the year is especially important. He needs to find his shot and get rolling from the opening tip-off.
2. Find a way to adjust without Tarris Reed
The Huskies seem to be without their star center for the first bit of the season as Tarris Reed Jr. will be out with an injury and the Huskies will have to adjust accordingly. Reed does a lot of the little things right as he is always making a ton of space in the paint, getting to the dirty areas, and getting easy buckets.
They are going to miss his presence, especially down low, so they are going to have to find a way to make things work while he recovers from his injury. The Huskies have enough offense to make it happen, they just need to figure it out early.
Figuring out how they are going to navigate early without Reed instead of later in the year, is crucial. Hurley and the squad will have to do what they can to find a way.
3. Get Solo Ball going early
The point guard for the Huskies also needs to find his game and his shot early. Get the kid going and get him in a rhythm. A lot of times last season, it seemed like he was consistent from the field in some games and inconsistent in other games.
Ball needs to find that consistency early on and in the early going. He especially needs to get his three-point shot going. He likes to shoot the three-ball and needs to drain some early.
The Huskies should be able to roll against the Chargers, so Ball is a key to victory as his offense is important, especially since he is always at the point of attack.
