UConn Powered by Dan Hurley Recruiting Formula
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley’s high-energy style and unapologetically intense leadership have turned Storrs into a basketball capital of sorts. And the journey to becoming the greatest starts with recruitment. The 2025-26 roster has names like Braylon Mullins, Darius Adams, Jacob Furphy and Eric Reibe, making Connecticut basketball look as dangerous as ever.
Even with all the big names coming in and a recruiting system that seems to work, Hurley isn’t just repeating the same playbook. In today’s recruiting world, it’s not just about landing five-stars anymore. Between NIL chaos, player movement, and instant expectations, even a powerhouse like UConn has to adapt and that’s where Hurley’s next evolution begins.
Going into 2026, though, something’s shifted. The formula that once built back-to-back champions hasn’t disappeared. Instead, it has been fine-tuned. And one analyst believes Hurley has found a near-perfect balance between high school stars, transfer depth, and old-school UConn grit.
Analyst Adam Finkelstein Breaks Down Dan Hurley’s Recruitment Strategy
Recruiting in today’s college basketball world is a juggling act. However, according to analyst Adam Finkelstein, Dan Hurley has quite a strategy amidst volatility. Finkelstein pointed out that UConn’s 2026 class wasn’t built on chasing the flashiest names.
“They made their own evaluations,” Finkelstein explained.
Hurley knows that the top-ranked kids often come with baggage, NIL demands, NBA timelines, and pressure to start from day one. Instead, he’s targeting the ones who can win now and buy into the Huskies' culture he has built.
“At the end of the day, they got the two players they prioritized," Finkelstein added.
Those players are four-star guard Junior County and versatile wing Colben Landrew. They aren’t the highest-ranked recruits, but they were the ones Hurley wanted most.
As Finkelstein puts it, “And I think what you saw this year was Junior County and Colben Landrew be the two players that UConn thought fit their formula best.”
Instead of going with the hype, Hurley has chosen players who fit the Huskies’ identity. County, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Wasatch Academy, embodies that fit. He is known for his energy and scoring versatility. He turned down big names like Arizona, Indiana, and Maryland to commit to UConn.
County has numbers, too. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit. So, what brought him to Storrs? Hurley’s pitch could be the obvious answer. However, Hurley made it clear last November.
“We don’t overpromise things. Our recruiting pitch is not about outbidding people in the NIL," he said.
And it works! County saw a program built on hard work, development, and winning, and he wanted in. Then there is Landrew. He is a 6-foot-6 powerhouse from Georgia whose football background gives him a toughness Hurley loves.
“He brings that same physicality and toughness to the hardwood,” Finkelstein noted.
Landrew himself said what drew him in was Hurley’s intensity. After visiting campus and watching practice, he knew: this was the kind of coach who wouldn’t let him slack. And in true UConn fashion, Landrew made it clear that he didn’t just want to play; he wanted to win championships.
Finkelstein also went on to discuss how Hurley has evolved. The Huskies have started incorporating seasoned transfers, not necessarily big-name ones, but players who bring maturity, leadership, and reliability.
“They’ve found a nice blend,” Finkelstein explained. “They’re not over-investing in high school recruits, but strategically adding guys who can contribute right away.”
That depth was evident early when UConn’s newer transfers went toe-to-toe with Michigan State and held their own. Despite 30+ fouls and a lack of rhythm early on, UConn was able to win 76-69.
That’s the evolution, Hurley’s 'two-tier' formula. Bring in young guards and wings who can develop under his demanding system, then surround them with veterans and names from the portal who can take the hits, steady the tempo, and bring leadership. It might not make a lot of noise, but it efficient and ruthless.
“The other thing I would add to that, going back to last spring, is that while they have continued to recruit at an elite level and show really just a rare ability to land the players that they ultimately prioritize, one of the things that stood out to me in the preseason was just how smart it was to maybe deemphasize the depth of the high school ranks and prioritize some of those experienced, let's call them low-salary players,” added Finkelstein.
With Landrew and County on the roster, the Huskies still have three scholarship slots left to fill. As the Huskies chase more recruits, the next test of that balance could come with five-star guard Dylan Mingo.
Can Dan Hurley Land Dylan Mingo?
Dylan Mingo is a five-star guard ranked No. 6 nationally. UConn has already hosted him on a visit. Mingo’s explosive scoring and playmaking would give the Huskies yet another top-tier addition, but as always, Hurley’s approach remains the same.
Hurley summed it up perfectly last season: “We use a filter system, just by being authentic. We don’t misrepresent the demands of the program, and we don’t overpromise. Our recruiting pitch isn’t about outbidding people in the NIL.” That honesty might just be Hurley’s biggest recruiting weapon. And if Mingo commits, it’ll prove that even elite recruits are buying into Hurley’s no-frills formula.
After all, in Storrs, stars aren’t chased. They are made. And under Dan Hurley’s ever-evolving blueprint, that formula still looks like the most dangerous one in college basketball.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!