Top 2026 Recruit Chooses UConn Over South Carolina
The UConn Huskies have secured one of the biggest recruiting victories of the year.
Olivia Vukosa, the No. 3-ranked recruit in the Class of 2026, has committed to UConn over South Carolina, Texas, Ohio State and LSU. The 6-foot-4 forward from Christ the King High School in New York brings elite talent and versatility to Storrs.
This is a massive win for head coach Geno Auriemma, who has been pursuing Vukosa throughout the recruiting process. She becomes the first commitment in UConn's 2026 class, giving the Huskies a cornerstone piece to build around.
Vukosa is the reigning New York Gatorade Player of the Year. As a junior, she averaged 19.2 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 3.8 assists per game. Those numbers showcase her ability to dominate in multiple areas.
Her versatility separates her from traditional post players. At 6-foot-4, she has the size to control the paint but also possesses guard skills that allow her to handle the ball and shoot from range.
On the international stage, Vukosa led Croatia at the 2024 U17 World Cup, averaging 19.4 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals. Her two-way impact and basketball IQ make her a complete player.
What Makes UConn Perfect for Vukosa?
Vukosa's commitment makes sense given her ties to the program. She plays for Christ the King High School, the same school that produced UConn legends Sue Bird and Tina Charles. During her official visit to Storrs earlier this month, she met with both Charles and former Husky Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
Her unselfish playing style fits perfectly with Auriemma's system. She focuses on winning over personal stats, a mentality that aligns with UConn's culture.
The Huskies need frontcourt depth with players like Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme and Serah Williams set to exhaust their eligibility in the coming years. Vukosa fills that need immediately.
Her ability to play multiple positions gives Auriemma flexibility. She can play with her back to the basket, face up and shoot, or facilitate from the high post. That versatility is rare for someone her size.
Defensively, Vukosa's rim protection stands out. Averaging 5.5 blocks per game shows her ability to anchor a defense. Combined with her rebounding, she gives UConn a dominant interior presence.
Landing Vukosa over programs like South Carolina and LSU proves UConn remains a premier destination for elite talent. Her arrival in 2026 should help the Huskies continue their championship tradition under Auriemma.
UConn is also in the race for Jerzy Robinson, the No. 5 recruit in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-1 combo guard from Sierra Canyon has narrowed her choices to UConn, LSU, and South Carolina. Stay tuned for updates on her decision.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!