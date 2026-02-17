UConn Forward Labels Silas Demary Jr. True Point Guard

The UConn Huskies are 24-2 overall and 14-1 in Big East play. In their last game, the Huskies faced Georgetown in a tense match that ended in a 79-75 win for UConn. Solo Ball made 20 points, while Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe chipped in double figures. And Alex Karaban made history.

Karaban made 18 points in the game, including four three-pointers. He also made a late wing three and the rebound, and free throws that sealed win No. 116 of his career. Despite the rare historic feat, soon after, when he spoke to CT Insider, Karaban praised another player.

The player is none other than Silas Demary Jr. Against Georgetown, Demary Jr. finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. However, these were no one-time numbers, and that is what Karaban had to talk about.

As Karaban puts it, “He's been amazing for us. He's gotten better every single game, and he does literally everything out there for us. He'll defend, he'll rebound, he'll assist, he'll get a bucket if he has to. Like, he's been awesome for us, and he's just so bought into what this team needs and what the coaching staff wants out of him that you just see the growth.”

Before the last game, Demary Jr. had 10 assists against Butler. Meanwhile, versus Providence, he recorded 15 assists. Interestingly, he has also been averaging 6.4 assists this season, more than double his output during his sophomore year at Georgia.

Silas Demary Jr. was one assist shy of a triple-double in #6 UConn’s 79-75 win over Georgetown.



🔥 15 PTS

🔥 12 REB

🔥 9 AST@UConnMBB @silas_demaryjr pic.twitter.com/ewe0gX1uZX — SLAM University (@slam_university) February 15, 2026

“And you've seen how much better he's gotten since the beginning of the year to now. And, you know, he's playing like that true point guard that UConn's always had, in that stud point guard. So, he's been amazing for us. And for him to be flirting with a triple-double damn near every game, like, you can't ask for nothing more,” Karaban added.

Demary Jr. has been posting career-best efficiency at 49 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three. He is averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds this season at UConn, up from 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman and improving on the 13.5-point, 3.9-rebound line he posted last year.

What’s Next for the Huskies?

The Huskies host Creighton next. The two teams went head-to-head earlier this season, and the Huskies won 85-58. While UConn holds the recent edge, the overall series still leans Creighton’s way, with the Bluejays winning nine of the 13 meetings since 2020.

But Creighton is only the beginning of the closing gauntlet before March. This is followed by road trips to Villanova and Marquette, along with home clashes against St. John’s and Seton Hall. Soon after, the Huskies head to the Big East Tournament.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!