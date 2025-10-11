UConn Well-Represented on All-WNBA Teams
With the WNBA season finally wrapping up with the Las Vegas Aces defeating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 and making it a clean sweep in the finals, it was time to hand out some more awards. The award being handed out was for the All-WNBA first and second teams.
The Huskies had two former players and program greats make each team. Napheesa Collier, who had quite the season for the Minnesota Lynx despite getting eliminated in the playoffs by the Mercury, made the All-WNBA first team. Paige Bueckers, who did a lot for the Dallas Wings in her rookie season, made the All-WNBA second team.
Collier's first season with the Huskies came in 2015-16, and she helped the program win the national title that year. She would go on to be named a three-time AP All-American and two-time AAC Player of the Year while averaging 16.0 points on 61.3 percent shooting from the field over four campaigns and 150 games.
Collier was a first-round pick by the Lynx back in 2019 where she was selected sixth overall. Collier had an amazing season for the Lynx. Collier finished the year averaging 22.9 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, and 1.6 steals per game.
Collier played five of the 6 postseason games that the Lynx participated in and put up decent numbers. She averaged 20.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game, and 1 steal per game. Collier had an awesome year despite the fact that her and the Lynx did not win the WNBA title this season.
Bueckers' first go-around with UConn came during the 2020-21 season. She was the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year as a freshman after putting up 20.0 points and 5.8 assists per game.
Bueckers would proceed to become a three-time All-Big East and AP All-American honoree while also helping the Huskies take home the national title last season. She finished her time at the school with an average of 19.8 points and 4.6 assists per game over 123 contests.
Bueckers, like Collier, was also a first-round selection in the WNBA Draft, but Bueckers was selected with the number one overall pick in the 2025 Draft. She was selected by the Dallas Wings and put up good numbers for her rookie year.
Bueckers averaged 19.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, 5.4 assists per game, and 1.6 steals per game. These are quite the numbers to put up for Bueckers who did not get a ton of offensive support game in and game out. It seemed like Bueckers was the only one on the Wings that could drive offense and really put points on the board for her team.
Bueckers' Wings did not make the WNBA postseason as they finished with one of the worst records in the league finishing with a 10-34 record and finishing 7th in the Western Conference standings. Bueckers and Collier getting the awards that they did for playing their hearts out game in and game out, is quite the accomplishment for the former Huskies.
Husky nation is definitely proud of their former stars watching them take the court for each game and doing everything they can to help their teams win. They are both super deserving of these awards and both will be striving next season for the next award of a WNBA title.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!