UConn Huskies Banking on Breakout Leadership from Rising Veteran Guard
Coming off of winning the 2025 National Championship, UConn Huskies Ashlynn Shade is one of the team's more tenured players.
Heading into her junior season, Shade is expected to have a prominent role with the Huskies. Regardless of whether it's as a starter or possibly making a run at becoming the first Big East player to be named Sixth Woman of the Year twice, Shade is expected to be one of UConn's leaders.
"She's been great," UConn redshirt senior guard Caroline Ducharme said. "I think she's been continuing to grow in her role and leadership. Her voice has improved. She's always in the right place at the right time. I always tell her, 'You know what you're supposed to do, now tell everyone else. You know where you're supposed to be, tell everyone where they are supposed to be.' She has that confidence.
"She's always been selfless like that to jump into any role we need. When Azzi was out, she filled that starting role. Coming off the bench for us, she was the Sixth Woman of the Year. She's filled the gaps we've had, and she's handled whatever we've thrown at her."
As a freshman, Shade averaged 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game. In her sophomore season, she posted 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing 22.3 minutes per game. She shot an impressive 48% from the field in both seasons and significantly improved her three-point shooting, hitting 41% as a sophomore.
"The biggest thing that I want to challenge myself with this year is being another leader for this team, being a vocal leader on and off the court," Shade said. "Having experience, being an upperclassman now, it puts me into a position to guide the younger guys and be another voice people can turn to.
"I know the coaches emphasize me, KK, Caroline and Azzi are the ones with the most experience and being that voice with a new leadership. So we're trying to do our best to carry on that leadership and not letting it slip."