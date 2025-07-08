UConn, Dan Hurley Land in Eye-Catching Spot on Latest List
The UConn Huskies have some big expectations for next season after their two-season NCAA Championship came to an end.
There's no reason to think that Dan Hurley and his team won't be contenders to make it deep into March Madness in 2026, and an early college basketball rankings view the Huskies as one of the top teams in the nation heading into the season.
USA Today released its way-too-early Top 25 rankings after the transfer portal, and rated UConn at No. 3.
"Three in a row wasn't in the cards, but a third title in four years isn't out of the question for UConn. Liam McNeeley is gone after just one year in Storrs, but reinforcements are coming for Danny Hurley, whose top-five recruiting class features a pair of McDonald's All-Americans and an international prospect from Down Under. Post man Eric Reibe and guard Braylon Mullins comprise the domestic talent, and Australian wingman Jacob Furphy will arrive in the States this summer. Georgia transfer Silas Demary will provide even more backcourt depth. In addition, veteran forward Alex Karaban and rising junior Solo Ball return," wrote the group of analysts.
As the power rankings allude, the Huskies possess a perfect blend of returning veterans with championship DNA, highly touted freshmen, and newcomers from the transfer portal.
Under arguably the best coach in college basketball, Dan Hurley, this is a team that should undoubtedly be one of the top teams in the BIG EAST, and could very realistically win their third NCAA championship in four years.
