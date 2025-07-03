UConn Huskies Legend Being Celebrated With Historic Honor
Sue Bird had a legendary career with the UConn Huskies, winning two national championships between 1998 and 2002.
However, her impact on the game of basketball and legacy didn't stop there.
The Seattle Storm selected Bird with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, and she went on to play her entire career in Washington, winning four WNBA Championships (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020) along the way.
The Storm revealed on Wednesday that they are celebrating Bird with a statue, marking the first time a WNBA player will receive this honor by any organization.
The statue will be unveiled on Sunday, August 17, at 10:00 am during a special press conference featuring comments from franchise leaders, city officials, WNBA players, and Bird herself.
"Sue's legacy isn't just written in championships—it's woven into the fabric of Seattle. Her leadership transcended basketball and helped shape a cultural shift—one that expanded who gets to lead, who gets seen and who gets celebrated," said Storm President & CEO Alisha Valavanis.
"For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It's because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart," said Bird in a press release.
"This statue isn't just for me, it's for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams. II'mthankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and ccan't wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans this August."
