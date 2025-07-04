Huskies Report

UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Finalists To Land Elite High School Recruit

The UConn Huskies are still in the mix to land this four-star recruit in the 2026 draft class.

Tommy Wild

Mar 20, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley during the NCAA pre tournament press conference at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley during the NCAA pre tournament press conference at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies are set to have a competitive and championship-caliber roster for the 2025-26 season.

However, the recruiting process and preparing for the future never stop, and Dan Hurley's program is one of the finalists to secure one of the top forwards in the 2026 class.

Cole Cloer, a four-star recruit out of Caldwell Academy in North Carolina, is down to his final eight teams, and the Huskies are still in the mix.

What about UConn makes joining the program so intriguing to Cloer?

The elite prospect told Jamie Shaw of On3, "They've been the best program in college basketball over the past four or five years. They won back-to-back championships."

"Coach (Dan) Hurley is a maniac, and that is exactly what you want. You want a coach who loves basketball; you don't want anything else other than that. I love Coach Hurley and Coach Kimani (Young), and my relationship with them has grown over the past few weeks. They put out NBA players, and they have a system they know works. When you're their guy, you're their guy. They're loyal."

Even though the Huskies are technically still in the mix, it's going to be hard for Hurley to pry Cloer away from his home state and the prospect of playing for the North Carolina Tarheels.

On3 currently gives Cloer an 86.3 percent chance of committing to UNC.

Perhaps another solid season from UConn could convince Cloer that joining the Huskies is his best opportunity to win a national championship and showcase his talent, thereby increasing his draft stock.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

