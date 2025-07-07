Huskies Report

UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receive Solid Offseason Grade

The UConn Huskies offseason moves should make the NCAA championship contenders in 2026.

Tommy Wild

Jan 2, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley congratulates forward Alex Karaban (11) coming off the court as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley congratulates forward Alex Karaban (11) coming off the court as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies came up short of a three-peat last season.

However, Dan Hurley's crew should be right back in NCAA championship contention this season thanks to a combination of newcomers through the transfer portal and returning talent.

Joseph Shaw of Busting Brackets is a big fan of UConn's offseason moves and gave the program an "A-" grade for what they've done this spring.

The analyst noted that UConn's two transfer portal additions, Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia) and Malachi Smith (Dayton), "were good contributors for their respective teams from last season," and should help on the Huskies' scoring front.

UConn did just add new players to their roster, though; some key players are also returning to Storrs next season.

The trio of Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, and Terris Reed Jr. will all be back next season, and it's this experience that could help them win, hopefully, another conference championship and beyond.

Solo Ball (1) brings the ball up court
Mar 14, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Overall, Shaw is a big fan of UConn's recent moves, and it's easy to see why.

"With the combination of veteran returners, young freshman, and star transfers, this is one of the best offseasons in the conference and all of the sports. UConn will likely be pretty high in the preseason ranking and could definitely be a favorite to win the title going into the tournament next season," wrote the analyst.

We still have to see what this team looks like on the floor together, but on paper, UConn should be one of the best teams in the BIG EAST and have a chance to make it deep into March Madness in 2026.

Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:

MORE: Los Angeles Lakers Linked to UConn Huskies Star

MORE: UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Finalists To Land Elite High School Recruit

MORE: UConn Huskies Legend Being Celebrated With Historic Honor

MORE: UConn Huskies Banking on One Key Player for Leadership

MORE: This Newcomer Could Have Massive Impact for UConn Huskies

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/Basketball