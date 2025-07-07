UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receive Solid Offseason Grade
The UConn Huskies came up short of a three-peat last season.
However, Dan Hurley's crew should be right back in NCAA championship contention this season thanks to a combination of newcomers through the transfer portal and returning talent.
Joseph Shaw of Busting Brackets is a big fan of UConn's offseason moves and gave the program an "A-" grade for what they've done this spring.
The analyst noted that UConn's two transfer portal additions, Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia) and Malachi Smith (Dayton), "were good contributors for their respective teams from last season," and should help on the Huskies' scoring front.
UConn did just add new players to their roster, though; some key players are also returning to Storrs next season.
The trio of Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, and Terris Reed Jr. will all be back next season, and it's this experience that could help them win, hopefully, another conference championship and beyond.
Overall, Shaw is a big fan of UConn's recent moves, and it's easy to see why.
"With the combination of veteran returners, young freshman, and star transfers, this is one of the best offseasons in the conference and all of the sports. UConn will likely be pretty high in the preseason ranking and could definitely be a favorite to win the title going into the tournament next season," wrote the analyst.
We still have to see what this team looks like on the floor together, but on paper, UConn should be one of the best teams in the BIG EAST and have a chance to make it deep into March Madness in 2026.
