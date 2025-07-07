Los Angeles Lakers Linked to UConn Huskies Star
The Los Angeles Lakers could definitely use some more pieces in their frontcourt, even after signing Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal. Could the UConn Huskies potentially have the answer for them?
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports thinks so, projecting the Lakers to select UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. with the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
"I might be an on island here -- that's fine! -- but I'm a big believer in Reed as an NBA player despite his limitations on offense," Boone wrote. "Some of UConn's best defensive lineups last season featured Reed, and he was a monster on the glass, finishing No. 2 among all players in offensive rebounding rate and No. 12 in defensive rebounding rate while posting a 9.1% block rate (26th nationally). He was also very efficient as a scorer (which helps when you finish 23rd nationally in total dunks, but I digress.) Awesome player."
Reed spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to Connecticut following the 2023-24 campaign. During his debut campaign in Storrs, the 6-foot-10 center averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 19.9 minutes per game while shooting 67 percent from the floor.
The 21-year-old is not your typical prototypical modern big in that he does not spread the floor at all (he did not attempt a single three-pointer last season), but his potential as a rebounder and a defender is tantalizing, much like Donovan Clingan during his time with the Huskies.
Reed will probably be a bit polarizing heading into next year's draft because of his skill set, but there in no question that he can help an NBA team. Like the Lakers, for example.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Finalists To Land Elite High School Recruit
MORE: UConn Huskies Legend Being Celebrated With Historic Honor
MORE: UConn Huskies Banking on One Key Player for Leadership
MORE: This Newcomer Could Have Massive Impact for UConn Huskies
MORE: Why UConn Huskies' Newest Addition Will Have Huge Impact in 2025