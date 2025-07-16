UConn Huskies' Dan Hurley Receives Recognition On Legendary List
Dan Hurley has his fans, but he also has many critics.
However, one thing that everyone can agree on is that the UConn Huskies head coach is one of the best coaches in the nation and is creating quite a legacy for himself.
CJ Moore of The Athletic recently created a list of the top men's basketball coaches over the 2000s, and Hurley ranked No. 14 on their list.
As UConn's head coach, Hurley has won two NCAA championships, reached two Final Fours, won two BIG EAST regular-season titles, and two BIG EAST Tournament championships.
Moore admitted that it might be a little controversial for Hurley to be outside the top 10 with that resume, but also noted that his teams have failed to reach March Madness eight times (including his time at Wagner and Rhode Island).
"Hurley is shooting up the historical ladder year by year, but this is a collective look at the first 25 years of this century. And while he gets a ton of credit for winning two titles, he is behind in every other category," wrote Moore.
College basketball is entering a new era, with the NIL and transfer portal becoming key components of the sport.
So far, Hurley and the Huskies' program have excelled on this front, and if it continues, it can only help his case for one of the coaches in college basketball history, and Moore agrees.
"UConn appears set up to remain among the elite of the sport. Hurley could rise if he's able to maintain what he's built."
