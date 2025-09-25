UConn Coach Shuts Down Recruiting Narrative
The UConn Huskies have a rich history of collegiate basketball success. Having won six NCAA National Championships since 1999 breeds a reputation of excellence. Yet, after back-to-back National Championships, last season, the Huskies looked the most ordinary as they had in the previous 79 games, with a 24-11 record and a narrow loss to the eventual National Champions, Florida.
Now, ordinary in UConn terms is still a relatively elite record for most other schools in the nation. But this is a Huskies team led by Dan Hurley, who is one of the most outgoing and energetic coaches who never shies from speaking his mind while also drawing up elite offenses and defenses year after year.
Earlier this week, Hurley spoke with the media about getting back to the championship caliber, and the former Rhode Island coach had this to say.
“Once you get to the mountain top and experience that, you know, any season that doesn’t end like that, you know, for the rest of your career, even though it’s, probably not realistic to do it every single year, the year, it doesn’t end like that, you’ve got a kind of bitter taste in the off-season,” Hurley said.
“So, yeah, I mean, I don’t know, that we’re necessarily going to like coach harder or or practice harder, I just think that last year’s team, was just this, this feeling that the group had, that just because everyone had signed on to come play for us, at UConn, that there was some type of magic dust or something that we were going to sprinkle in their Powerade.”
This is a UConn team that has been touted as one of the nation’s best this year. With a mixture of youth from players like Braylon Mullins, combined with the on-court maturity that is offered by the likes of Alex Karaban and Malachi Smith. You can begin to see why things seem to be trending back to powerhouse projections after one small stumble last season.
According to 247Sports, this is a UConn team that touts the ninth-best class in the nation, which comprises the likes of the five-star Mullins, along with four-stars Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy, three-star Jacob Ross, and transfers Smith and Silas Demary Jr.
While basketball season still feels like a lifetime away, with coaches beginning to hold preseason media availability, it is a telltale sign that tipoff is around the corner.
