UConn HC Trusting Team to Convert
UConn Huskies football coach Jim Mora has been able to revitalize a once-dormant program. While his record with the Huskies may show a 20-22 stance, in Mora’s 42 games, the Huskies have totaled the amount of wins from the previous nine seasons … combined.
Some more tangible results of Mora’s tenure are proven when, despite what ended up being a 27-20 overtime loss to the Syracuse Orange, Mora’s squad fell just seconds short of a monumental win.
Things didn’t even immediately improve, as what followed the loss to the Orange was a second overtime loss, this one being a 44-41 scoreline in favor of the Delaware Blue Hens.
Yet, things finally began to swing in favor of the Huskies in this weeks' thrilling 31-25 win over Ball State.
Were things perfect? Of course not, but the faith that Mora had in his team to bounce back was explicitly shown in one stat. Fourth down conversions.
Against the Cardinals, UConn (2-2) was a perfect 5-5 in attempts, something he spoke about after the narrow win.
“Yeah, I was just going off the book, you know, the analytics book. I figured [since] we spent money on it. I might as well follow with the book says.” Joked the former UCLA coach.
“No, I felt like, you know, listen, you’re 1-2, and you’ve lost two disappointing games, you know, in overtime. And, you’re back at home, and you have to do something to generate momentum or generate enthusiasm or excitement, or confidence, you know, I mean, when a head coach decides that we’re going to go for it, and if you don’t get it, you own it, but if you do get it, the players own it. It’s awesome for them, you know? So I think it shows them that I have faith in them, and I didn’t know we were 5-5. I knew we were pretty good, but, you know, I think it says something to your football team about the confidence that you have in them as their coach.”
Fourth-down conversion rates are no universal sign of trust; sometimes they are done out of necessity, yet on this week, in three drives where the Huskies went for it on fourth down, they ended up scoring touchdowns. Faith in Mora’s squad turned into touchdowns against Ball State.
The next chance to catch UConn in action is next week against the University at Buffalo Bulls (2-2) (1-0) is going to be a tough contest, as the Bulls are coming off a tight 21-17 loss to Troy. Kickoff takes place at 3:30 PM in East Hartford, CT.
