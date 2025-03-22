Huskies Report

UConn Huskies Dismantle Arkansas State In Round One of March Madness

The UConn Huskies advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 69-point victory.

Tommy Wild

Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against Arkansas State Red Wolves guard Shaunae Brown (0) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against Arkansas State Red Wolves guard Shaunae Brown (0) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the calendar turns to March, there are few teams in college basketball that are as dominant as the UConn Huskies.

The Huskies were matched up with Arkansas State in the first round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament and pulled away early with a 103-34 victory over the Red Wolves.

The game was over soon after it started, with UConn scoring 34 points in the first quarter and 66 points on the scoreboard before halftime.

The impressive part of this victory was that it wasn't just one player filling up the box score; the Huskies had a balanced attack, showing how many scoring weapons are on this roster.

Geno Auriemma's Huskies had four players finish in the double digits in scoring: Azzi Fudd (27 points), Sarah Strong (20 points), Ashlynn Shade (20 points), and Paige Bueckers (11 points).

Paige Bueckers (5) returns the ball
Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) returns the ball against Arkansas State Red Wolves guard Wynter Rogers (2) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

As a team, Uconn shot 58.8 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent from behind the arc in their explosive offensive performance.

As good as the Huskies' offense was, their defense also deserves a ton of credit.

Arkansas State only scored 34 points in the entire game and scored 17.1 percent from the floor and 15.0 percent from behind the arc.

UConn may be a two-seed in the tournament, but they have the experience and talent to win it all this year and should be treated as the championship threat they are.

The Huskies' next matchup will be against the winner of Oklahoma State and South Dakota State.

The date and time for that game have yet to be determined.

More UConn Huskies Coverage

MORE: UConn Huskies Preview And Prediction: NCAA Tournament Round One vs Oklahoma

MORE: UConn Huskies Forward Given Elite March Madness Ranking

MORE: UConn Huskies Star Is A Player To Watch During March Madness

MORE: UConn Huskies Receive Brutal March Madness Prediction

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/Basketball