UConn Huskies Dismantle Arkansas State In Round One of March Madness
When the calendar turns to March, there are few teams in college basketball that are as dominant as the UConn Huskies.
The Huskies were matched up with Arkansas State in the first round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament and pulled away early with a 103-34 victory over the Red Wolves.
The game was over soon after it started, with UConn scoring 34 points in the first quarter and 66 points on the scoreboard before halftime.
The impressive part of this victory was that it wasn't just one player filling up the box score; the Huskies had a balanced attack, showing how many scoring weapons are on this roster.
Geno Auriemma's Huskies had four players finish in the double digits in scoring: Azzi Fudd (27 points), Sarah Strong (20 points), Ashlynn Shade (20 points), and Paige Bueckers (11 points).
As a team, Uconn shot 58.8 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent from behind the arc in their explosive offensive performance.
As good as the Huskies' offense was, their defense also deserves a ton of credit.
Arkansas State only scored 34 points in the entire game and scored 17.1 percent from the floor and 15.0 percent from behind the arc.
UConn may be a two-seed in the tournament, but they have the experience and talent to win it all this year and should be treated as the championship threat they are.
The Huskies' next matchup will be against the winner of Oklahoma State and South Dakota State.
The date and time for that game have yet to be determined.
