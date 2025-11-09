UConn's Geno Auriemma Gives Key Injury Update Before FSU Clash
The UConn Huskies had quite the season opener. Their 79–66 win over No. 20 Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic was everything Geno Auriemma wanted to see from a team entering a new era without its former No. 1 WNBA pick.
Now, as the Huskies prepare to host Florida State at Gampel Pavilion, the question isn’t whether they can win again; it is who will actually suit up. Injuries are already testing UConn’s depth, and Auriemma didn’t sugarcoat what that picture looks like heading into Sunday’s matchup.
Freshman forward Blanca Quiñonez will not be suiting up for the FSU clash. Quiñonez was sidelined after a left shoulder injury she suffered during practice before the opener. The 6-foot-2 Ecuadorian player was brilliant in exhibitions against Boston College and Michigan State.
“She’s practicing, but no contact yet,” Auriemma said. “Yesterday was her first workout, no contact. We’ll see what she does today, but I’m not counting on her for tomorrow. Miracles do happen, but I’m not counting on her.” That’s not the hope Huskies fans wanted, but at least it’s progress.
As for Morgan Cheli, Auriemma offered a mix of optimism and patience. The sophomore guard, who underwent ankle surgery last February, has been taking part in workouts again, though a return date isn’t in sight.
“Morgan had a lot of little things that were a result of what happened in high school,” Auriemma explained. “Things here didn’t go according to plan. There was always another ‘but’ along the way. So I think we’re getting close to being on the right track, I just can’t give you the exact date.”
Rounding out the injury report, freshman center Gandy Malou-Mamel remains day-to-day after getting injured in practice late last month. Auriemma hoped she’d be ready for Louisville, but the 6-foot-4 center never suited up.
“Gandy, she practiced yesterday and the day before, actually. She did some workouts, so she’s more in the picture,” added Auriemma.
Auriemma, however, confirmed that aside from Quiñonez and Cheli, the rest of the roster is “status quo, all good to go.” With UConn’s core healthy and firing, led by Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, and KK Arnold, the Huskies have enough momentum to ride into their home opener with confidence, even if the rotation isn’t yet full strength.
UConn Aims to Stay Perfect vs. Florida State
When it comes to Florida State, history leans heavily, almost comically, in UConn’s favor. The Huskies have never lost to the Seminoles, holding a 10-0 record since their first meeting in 2002.
Their last clash came in 2022 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, where UConn earned an 85–77 win under associate head coach Chris Dailey, filling in for Auriemma after he fell ill that morning.
Dailey kept her spotless record intact and improved to 14-0 in games she’s stepped in for the Hall of Famer. That day, Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 26 points, and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored 23.
This time, Auriemma will be on the sideline, and he's got a team coming off a national championship. The Seminoles will try to crash the party in Storrs, but the Huskies rarely lose a home debut.
