UConn HC Shares Special Bond With Paige Bueckers' Pro Coach
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is thrilled about Paige Bueckers' new professional coach. The Dallas Wings hired Jose Fernandez on October 27, 2025, bringing the longtime University of South Florida coach to the WNBA.
The two coaches share a friendship that goes back 30 years. They first crossed paths when their schools competed against each other in the Big East Conference. Auriemma considers Fernandez among his closest friends in the coaching world.
"I think he's a tremendous coach, obviously, as everybody knows, but he cares deeply about the game itself, he puts in the time and effort," Auriemma said.
Fernandez spent 25 years at USF, building the Bulls into a powerhouse. He led the team to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and earned nearly 500 career wins. His success caught Dallas' attention as they looked for a new leader.
The Wings finished 10-34 last season despite having Bueckers, who won WNBA Rookie of the Year. The team needed a coach who could turn things around and develop their young superstar.
Auriemma and Fernandez stayed close despite coaching at different schools. Auriemma joked about their friendship, saying, "There are a lot of things about the game that I want to talk to him about, and he might be the one guy who will ask me".
Before joining Dallas, Fernandez became president of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) in 2025. The organization has over 3,000 members and works on improving women's basketball. UCLA coach Cori Close praised him, saying, "One of the things I love about Jose is that it's really never about him. It's truly about what's best for the game".
What Type of Coach Does Geno Think Paige Needs?
Fernandez is known as a great player developer. Wings general manager Curt Miller pointed this out.
"Jose consistently produces professional players and is regarded as an excellent developer of talent," Miller said.
Over 100 of Fernandez's former players have played professionally worldwide. Seven of his USF players were drafted into the WNBA, including current stars like Courtney Williams.
The friendship between Fernandez and Auriemma gives Dallas a big advantage. Fernandez can learn from Auriemma about coaching Bueckers, who played four years at UConn. This connection could help unlock Bueckers' full potential as she grows in her professional career.
