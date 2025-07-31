UConn HC Dan Hurley Gives Huge Outlook For Star Guard Ahead of Season
With the 2025-26 college basketball season quickly approaching, the hype surrounding the UConn Huskies heading into the year continues to grow.
Despite head coach Dan Hurley losing his leading scorer last season in Liam McNeeley, the two-time National Championship-winning coach told reporters last week that guard Solo Ball has shown great improvements to his game this offseason.
"I mean the residual confidence carry-over of being an All-Big East player, a guys that's proven and knowns that he didn't end the season shooting great in the last couple of games." Hurley said. "But I mean his shooting last year, he's as good of a shooter as there is returning to college. He's gotten stronger, we've emphasized rim finishing, handling, passing and defense. He's going to be better in all those ways than last year, and then bring improve shooting with him back, more range, more dangerous."
After receiving some playing time as a freshman, Ball quickly became a key piece of the Huskies offensive attack last season. The Leesburg, VA native finished the year averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 41.4 percent from beyond the arc in 35 games. And with Hurley's claims of Ball improving his strength gives fans plenty of optimism that the veteran playmaker can be an effective scorer from all three levels this season.
In addition to Ball returning, UConn also landed former Georgia Bulldogs guard Silas Demary Jr. in the transfer portal, who will be terrific complimentary piece to third-year. Demary ended his sophomore season averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assist per game last season.
