UConn's Azzi Fudd Bringing Unmatched Efficiency in 2025
UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd begins the 2025–26 college basketball season carrying the momentum of one of the most precise postseason runs ever by a guard.
Fresh off leading the University of Connecticut to its 12th national championship, Fudd enters her redshirt senior year as the engine of a team expected to defend its title.
Her elite shooting touch, combined with newfound health, places her among the most efficient scorers in the game today — and the numbers back it up.
Championship Efficiency Redefined
Few players in women’s college basketball history have delivered a postseason stretch as efficient as Fudd’s 2025 tournament run.
The Arlington native was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after torching opponents with remarkable accuracy, averaging 22.5 points on 64 percent shooting from the field and a stunning 64.3 percent from three-point range.
Her performance in the championship against top-seeded South Carolina underscored her dominance — a game-high 24 points on nearly 53 percent shooting that powered UConn to an 82–59 victory.
Fudd became only the third guard on a national title team to average at least 20 points while shooting 50 percent or better in both the semifinal and final. Across those two games against UCLA and South Carolina, she produced 21.5 points per contest on 55.1 percent shooting.
Her regular season numbers further illustrate her precision. She averaged 13.4 points while shooting 48.6 percent overall, 45.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 92.6 percent from the free-throw line — marks that put her on the edge of the rare 50/40/90 club.
Those figures earned her a spot on the All–Big East First Team and confirmed her reputation as one of the most efficient scoring guards in the country.
Health, Leadership, and What Lies Ahead
This season, Fudd takes on a larger leadership role following the graduation of Paige Bueckers, who entered the WNBA. More importantly, she’s entering the year feeling physically stronger than at any point in her college career.
“This is the healthiest I've been since I've been at UConn,” Fudd said during Big East Media Day, a powerful statement given her long battle with injuries.
Her resilience has defined much of her journey. In April 2019, she tore her ACL and MCL while playing for Team USA. Three years later, she suffered another knee injury against Notre Dame, then reinjured it in January 2023.
That November, she tore her ACL again, sidelining her for the entire 2023–24 campaign.
Now fully healthy, Fudd leads a UConn team ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY coaches poll — its first preseason top ranking since 2017.
As the Huskies open their season against Louisville on November 4, all eyes will be on Fudd not just as a scorer but as the team’s cornerstone.
