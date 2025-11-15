How UConn Can Shut Down BYU's AJ Dybantsa
The No. 3 UConn Huskies face a real test against No. 7 BYU at TD Garden in Boston. The biggest challenge? Slowing down freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa, the projected No. 1 pick who's been dominant early this season.
What Makes AJ Dybantsa Dangerous for UConn
Dybantsa is averaging 18.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57.5% from the field through BYU's first three games. He's one-third of a potent three-headed attack that also features veteran Richie Saunders and point guard Robert Wright III.
Dybantsa's partnership with Saunders gives BYU one of the best wing duos in college basketball. While Saunders spaces the floor and knocks down threes at 47.4%, Dybantsa attacks the paint and creates problems with his size. At 6-foot-9, he's too big for most guards and too quick for most forwards.
His best weapon is getting to the rim. Dybantsa lives in the paint and draws fouls at an elite rate, turning defensive contact into free points. He's comfortable finishing through traffic and has shown he can punish mismatches when defenders are too small or too slow.
In transition, he's even more dangerous. His combination of size and speed makes him a nightmare on the break, and he's comfortable handling the ball in the open floor. UConn can't afford to give up easy baskets in transition if it wants to stay in control.
How UConn's Defense Can Contain Him
UConn has the size to make Dybantsa work for everything. Tarris Reed Jr. stands 6-foot-11 in the middle, Alex Karaban is a 6-foot-8 forward, and wings Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross both measure 6-foot-7. That length across the lineup means the Huskies can match up without getting bullied.
The key is forcing Dybantsa to beat them from the perimeter. His three-point shot remains the biggest question mark in his game. He's done most of his damage inside the arc so far, and scouts still want to see him prove he can knock down threes consistently. If UConn can wall off the paint and make him settle for jump shots, his efficiency will drop.
Transition defense will be critical. BYU has shown cracks getting back on defense early this season, but that means the game could turn into a track meet if UConn isn't careful. The Huskies need to sprint back, match up quickly and eliminate easy runouts where Dybantsa can build momentum.
The Huskies are winning the glass by nearly 14 boards per game, while BYU has struggled on the defensive glass early this season, an issue their coach has called a major concern. Boxing out Dybantsa and crashing the defensive glass will limit his second-chance opportunities and keep possessions one-and-done.
Staying disciplined is the final piece. Dybantsa hunts fouls and gets to the free-throw line often. UConn can't reach, can't bail him out on jump shots and can't give him easy points at the stripe. Force him to finish through contact instead of just drawing whistles, and his scoring becomes much harder.
Dybantsa will get his points; he's too talented not to. But UConn has the size, rebounding, and defensive discipline to keep him from taking over. If the Huskies force him into tough jumpers, dominate the glass, and stay out of foul trouble, they can limit his impact and control the game.
