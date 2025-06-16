UConn Star Liam McNeeley Receives Huge Update Ahead of NBA Draft
There are already a number of talented former UConn Huskies players in the NBA, and another one will join that club next week when a team selects Liam McNeeley's name on draft night.
It's every kid's dream to walk across the stage and put on a hat or hold up a jersey of whatever team decides to draft them, and McNeeley is now one step closer to that reality.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently reported that McNeeley and his family have received a green room invite to be present at the NBA Draft.
This news is certainly an exciting development for the former UConn wing.
That said, it'll be interesting to see how long McNeeley has to wait to hear his name once that draft actually starts.
Some analysts believe the reigning Big East Freshman of the Year could be a lottery pick and go as high as No. 11. However, others are projecting McNeeley to fall out of the top 14 and be selected closer to the early 20s.
This mystery stems from his forward shooting statistics from his sole collegiate season at UConn.
The former five-star recruit made a name for himself for his long-range shooting, but shot just 38.1 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from behind the arc for the Huskies.
Still, the potential is there for McNeeley to be a quality NBA player, and that journey is set to begin in just a few days.
