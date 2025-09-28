UConn's Starting Lineup Called Into Question
Last week, UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley spoke extensively with the media, where the future of this Huskies’ Hurley made comparisons for a UConn rising star, while also not prepping for the future goodbye of UConn cult hero.
Regardless of the Huskies' last season, which saw the team fall to 24-11 before falling out to the eventual national champion, the Florida Gators, Hurley’s team has been given high expectations heading into the 2025-26 season.
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports recently broke down some of the nation’s best position battles: “Inside college basketball's top preseason battles: Starting positions up for grabs at powerhouse programs,” and the Huskies played a lynchpin in the piece.
“Dan Hurley's lineup can look vastly different depending on whether Mullins or Stewart is on the floor, next to the presumed four other starters: Silas Demary Jr., Solo Ball, Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed," Trotter wrote. "Mullins is a tried and true net-stripper, who rises off the floor effortlessly and doesn't see contests. The 6-foot-6, five-star freshman is going to be a major weapon for this UConn offense that will generate a ton of open catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.
On the other hand, Stewart is an enormous three-level scorer with real-deal athletic measurables. The 6-7, 225-pound forward has shown flashes of being a problem for opposing defenses, and when the junior is locked in, there are flashes on tape where he can be a multi-positional asset for this defense.”
Mullins has entered the program with the forecast that any 247Sports five-star would be given. Meanwhile, Stewart enters his junior season. Last year for the Huskies, Stewart was one of four Huskies to appear in all 35 games, having made 12 starts with seven double-digit scoring nights. Last season, Stewart shot an efficient 54.5 percent from the field and hit at a 36.4 percent clip from 3-point range. For Hurley’s squad last season, the Seattle, Washington, native totaled 5.4 points per game and 2.4 rebounds with .9 assists to follow on nearly 18 minutes per game. Stewart posted a season-high 16 points in a 99-97 loss to Memphis in the Maui Invitational and against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
This question will first be ironed out when the Huskies take on New Haven in November. New Haven just recently got called up from Division II, and UConn may prove to be a tough benchmark for the Chargers.
