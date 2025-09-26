UConn HC Preparing for Super-Powered Buffalo Defense
This weekend, the UConn Huskies (2-2) will be tasked with one of the most dangerous defenses the FBS has to offer. As a dangerous Buffalo Bulls squad (2-2) (1-0) that presents an elite pass rushing is soon to enter the fray.
Heading into week five, the Bulls have totaled 16 sacks, which is tied with Oklahoma and Maryland for the most lethal pass rushes in the nation. When asked about Buffalo’s pass rush during head coach Jim Mora’s weekly media stint, the former UCLA head coach gave his thoughts.
“It’s an offensive task…You can’t just put the focus on the offensive line. You know, these guys are they lead the country in sacks. And people assume, when they hear that, that’s just your offensive line, but it’s you’re tight ends blocking, it’s your backs blocking, it’s your receivers winning, it’s your quarterback, you know, knowing where to step up and when to step up, not taking sacks. So, it’s running he football to keep yourself out of situations where they can really get after it.”
Mora furthered his stance.
“But they are an excellent defense in all phases, you know, very, very, very solid, very disciplined, very complete, very physical, very hard playing," Mora said. "And like I said, it’s a real challenge for all 11 plus us as a staff to go against them.”
While the pass-rushing game will cause problems for the Huskies, there will be points that Mora’s squad can attack. Buffalo’s defense has the 84th-worst passing stats in the country, with 221.5 yards given up through the air per game, while also giving up the 50th-most rushing yards per game with an average of 116.
On the flipside, this is not a perfect UConn offense. With missed downfield passes forcing risky calls, this wily Bulls pass rush will have its moments against quarterback Joe Fagnano
Expect a chess match when the Huskies are out on offense, with blocking schemes that will look to mix up the rush momentum that the Bulls will look to employ. In Mora’s conference, all of this talk was even before the return of a former Huskie signal caller who will be leading out the Bulls against UConn this Saturday.
