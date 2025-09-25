UConn Facing Former Quarterback vs. Buffalo
This week, as UConn Huskies football (2-2) takes the field against Buffalo (2-2) (1-0), not only will the Huskies have to face a daunting defense that sits atop the nation in sacks, the Huskies will also have to take on former signal caller Ta’Quan Roberson.
Roberson originally committed to Penn State, where he played in six games over three years. Following his stint as a Nittany Lion, Robertson transferred to the Huskies, where Roberson played in 12 games for Jim Mora’s side and finished with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions and passed for 2,085 yards. 11 of his games played came in a 3-9 2023 season.
"Well, we have a ton of respect for Ta’Quan, you know? He was here; he gave it his all. I mean, his career started out with a bang, you know, against Utah State, you know, takes us down, and we score, and then, you know, he gets hurt. He blows out his knee, when he's scrambling towards our sideline, and it was, you know, really unfortunate, and he fought his way back, and, you know, this is a guy that is in his seventh year. It hasn't been easy for him.”
Roberson suffered an ACL tear in his first game donning the Huskies outfit in 2022 and didn’t see the field until the 2023 season. After Roberson’s 2023 season with UConn, the now sixth-year senior quarterback moved to Kansas State, where Roberson amassed just 10 passes before his most current stop at Buffalo.
“But he has just had great perseverance, you know, and that, to me, is just the indicator of a really tough human being, which we knew he was. So, he is a dual threat; he's throwing the ball very, very well. You know, we know he's got the legs to run. He looks like he's very comfortable in this offense. It looks like, you know, the things that they're asking him to do are the things that he does well.”
Mora then quoted how it appeared as if Roberson had suffered a “tweak” to his ankle in Buffalo’s 21-17 loss to Troy last, but believed Roberson would be fit for this week.
Thus far this season, as a Bull, Roberson has been able to find consistency with 662 yards and five touchdowns through the air, combined with just two interceptions. Buffalo head coach Pete Lembo spoke on this during his weekly press conference.
“I thought Ta’quan was making really, really nice progress before he had to exit the game with an injury, but just looked more and more comfortable, keeping his eyes downfield, making some plays when he scrambled, making some really nice throws on shorter, intermediary and deeper routes.”
The Huskies are set for kickoff at 3:30 PM this Saturday at UB Stadium. The last time these two schools faced off, it ended in a 47-3 UConn win last season.
