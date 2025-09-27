UConn Looks to Continue Dominance Over Buffalo
Saturday marks the 17th time in program history that the UConn Huskies (2-2) will take on the Buffalo Bulls (2-2) (1-0).
This matchup has a number of interesting storylines. For one, the Bulls tout the nation’s strongest pass-rushing attack with a whopping 16 sacks. The second is the return of former UConn quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson.
Here is some of what UConn head coach Jim Mora said regarding the matchup with Roberson.
“But he has just had great perseverance, you know, and that, to me, is just the indicator of a really tough human being, which we knew he was. So, he is a dual threat; he's throwing the ball very, very well. You know, we know he's got the legs to run. He looks like he's very comfortable in this offense. It looks like, you know, the things that they're asking him to do are the things that he does well.”
Roberson endured a tumultuous tenure at UConn, ultimately playing one full season with Mora as the Huskies went 3-9, before transferring to Big 12 school Kansas State.
UConn is led by signal caller Joe Fagnano. Fagnano has accumulated 1,046 yards and six touchdowns this season, while also being balanced out by running back Cam Edwards. Edwards sits square on 500 yards with five rushing touchdowns. Overall, the Huskies have what is rated as the 16th-best total offense in the nation with 493.8 yards per game.
Series History
Buffalo fans, look away. This has been a UConn-dominant series since its inception in 1995. The two squared off 15 times between 1995 and 2013, with the Huskies taking 13 of those matchups.
When the two last met up in 2024, UConn won by a thumping 47-3 margin. Buffalo’s only two wins came in 2001, which was a 37-20 Bulls win, and in 2013, which ended in a 41-12 Buffalo win.
Just three of the matchups between the two sides have ended in one-score margins, including the first-ever game in 1995, where UConn narrowly escaped with a 26-25 victory.
The Huskies have taken nine of the last 10 matchups and will look at Saturday as a great chance to keep the series dominance up. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM with streaming available on the ESPN+ app.
