UConn Survives Villanova Challenge in Overtime Thriller

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ UConn Huskies stretched their winning streak by a tough 75-67 overtime win against Villanova at PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 24.

Solo Ball was the leading scorer for the Huskies with 24 points, including game-saving threes in the final minutes as UConn got back from a halftime deficit and a technical foul in the second half to clinch the Big East ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌victory.

Under​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ head coach Kevin Willard, Villanova showed great resilience throughout, but still could not find answers in overtime as UConn, with its depth and experience, was the deciding ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌factor.

Slow Start, Strong Finish in First Half

Matt​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hodge and Tyler Perkins both hit three-pointers in the first minute of the game to give Villanova an 8-0 lead, which meant that UConn had to play catch-up for most of the first half.

The Huskies' offense was almost non-existent in the beginning as Silas Demary Jr. shot the first miss of the game and Tarris Reed Jr. lost the ball on a bad pass.

UConn finally got the flow of the game around the middle of the first half when Braylon Mullins scored a three-pointer, cutting the score to 8-5. The Huskies were down 31-27 at the break, but were still at a one-second shooting range because of the overall good play from their starters. Solo Ball and the bench kept challenging the slow offensive start with more ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌aggressiveness.

Second Half Drama and Technical Trouble

Jan 24, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts from the sideline as they take on the Villanova Wildcats at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ second half saw the Huskies play the game better physically. Solo Ball connected on several three-pointers, and Braylon Mullins hit a three-pointer to pull the game up to 33-33 early in the second half. The game stayed very close throughout, with both sides exchanging small leads.

There was one very important sequence when UConn received a technical foul at 15:06, which helped Villanova get free points and lifted the Wildcats' spirits.

Devin Askew made two free throws on the technical foul, then Acaden Lewis gave the Wildcats two more points, making it 39-33.

But Huskies didn't give up and showed great courage, as Alex Karaban and Solo Ball scored back-to-back baskets to erase the deficit and make it 61-61, thus sending the game to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌overtime.

Overtime Heroics Seal the Win

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Huskies' experience and coolness under pressure took the lead in the overtime period. Villanova led 64-61 early after Tyler Perkins hit a three-pointer, but Solo Ball came through with an important three-pointer to tie the game at 67-67. After that, UConn's free throw shooting was the factor that decided the game.

