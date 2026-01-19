UConn Reaches Highest Season Ranking in Latest AP Poll

The UConn Huskies have been one of the best basketball teams in the nation this season and their standing in the rankings reflects that.

UConn rose one spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 2, which marks their highest ranking this season, previously sitting at No. 3 for the first two rankings and then last week's ranking as well.

This makes it consecutive weeks that the Huskies have increased their ranking, going up from No. 4 to No. 3 last week.

UConn now continues their ascent towards the top of college basketball, as they look to win their third National Championship in the past four seasons.

Why Did UConn Rise in the Latest Poll?

The Huskies were one of seven teams that moved up one spot in the top 10 rankings, which included Michigan (No. 3), Purdue (No. 4), Duke (No. 5), Houston (No. 6), Nebraska (No. 7) and Gonzaga (No. 8).

Previous ranked No. 2 Iowa State suffered two big losses this past week, which dropped them seven spots down to No. 9.

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts as he stands on the court during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

This includes an 83-64 blowout loss to Kansas on Jan. 13 and then a 79-70 defeat to Cincinnati Jan. 17, both on the road and to unranked opponents.

UConn hasn't had a No. 2 ranking since Nov. 25, 2024, before a three game losing streak dropped them down to No. 25. They would only make the top 10 one more time that season, before finishing the season unranked and with an NCAA Tournament loss in the Round of 32.

How UConn Has Played Recently

The Huskies have won their past 14 games and are now 18-1 overall and 8-0 in the Big East, on top of the conference.

UConn hasn't blown by teams of late, playing two close road contests that pushed them to the very end of the game.

The Huskies got ranked win over the then ranked No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates on Jan. 13 at the Prudential Center in Newark N.J., then held on for a 64-62 win over the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Senior center Tarris Reed Jr. led the way for UConn in their win over Seton Hall, scoring 21 points in the win. Uconn struggled massively from 3-point range, shooting 3-for-17, and from the foul line, going 16-for-26,

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) takes a shot over Georgetown Hoyas center Vincent Iwuchukwu (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Reed again scored a team-high 15 points against the Hoyas, but the Huskies shot terribly from behind the arc, just 5-for-26 (17.6%).

UConn returns back home this weekend, as they'll host Villanova on Jan. 24 at Peoplesbank Arena in Hartford, looking to continue their long winning streak.

