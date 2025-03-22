Huskies Report

UConn Huskies Tie NCAA Tournament History After Round One Win

The UConn Huskies tied the Duke Blue Devils for the second-longest winning streak in the NCAA Tournament history.

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies celebrate the win against Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies kept their season alive on Friday night with their 67-59 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Despite what the final score may say, this was a tight matchup versus the eighth and ninth seeds in the West Region. Thankfully, UConn prevailed.

This was more than just another victory for the Huskies' program, though. Following the win, UConn tied incredible NCAA Tournament history.

With the victory, the Huskies have now won 13 straight NCAA Tournament games, tying Duke's 1991-93 streak for the second-longest NCAA Tournament winning streak ever.

Of course, this stretch goes back to the past two seasons in which UConn has been back-to-back national champions.

There's no denying that the Huskies have been on a dominant run in the tournament, but head coach Dan Hurley believes it deserves more recognition for what his team has done and provided an explanation as to why they may not be getting it.

"If it wasn't for all of my antics and viral moments, there would be more focus on just what we've accomplished as a program the last three years. It's been an amazing run, one of the best runs anyone's had," said Hurley after the win.

UConn will look to extend their winning streak on Sunday as they take on the University of Florida.

However, for the Huskies to advance, they will need their star players to step up against the Gators.

Liam McNeeley only scored eight points, and Alex Karaban only scored 13, leaving Solo Ball to lead the way with 14 points.

If UConn's trio doesn't step up on Sunday, their winning streak and season could come to an end.

