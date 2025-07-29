UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Continues to Shine, Breaks Another WNBA Record
Number 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers and her Dallas Wings team went on the road Monday and took on the best team in the Eastern Conference, the New York Liberty. The Wings walked away with just their third road win of the season, handing the Liberty just their third home loss of the season in a 92-82 victory.
Bueckers, who was sidelined for rest in the Wings' Sunday loss against the Las Vegas Aces, scored a game-high 20 points alongside her teammate Arike Ogunbowale, who also dropped 20.
The statline from the former UConn Husky once again shifted many statistics within the WNBA record books.
With her 20 points, she extended her WNBA record as the first drafted rookie guard in WNBA history to score in double figures in each of her first 21 career games.
She also became the fastest guard to reach 10 career 20-point games since 2006. Bueckers' 10 20-point games this season equal as many as all other WNBA rookies combined, giving her yet another accolade for her case to be the front-runner for Rookie of the Year, not to mention, she still is currently the only WNBA player to rank in the top 10 of points, assists, and steals per game.
On top of all that, the rookie broke another WNBA record. With 17 games remaining on the season, she surpassed Alana Beard, Arike Ogunbowale, Caitlin Clark, and Cappie Pondexter for the most 20-point, 2-steal games by a rookie guard in WNBA history.
To say she is on fire would be a gross understatement, as what we are currently seeing from Bueckers has seldom, if ever, been seen before.
And Bueckers does not even want the attention. After Monday's game, she shifted attention towards her teammate Ogunbowale and said of her performance, "It’s a what have you done for me lately league; everyone should be writing the story about her tonight. For her to come in and turn around (after) the All-Star break and performing how she’s performing, staying present and staying focused, the story should be about her."
It is not difficult to see why Paige Bueckers is so likable, along with fast becoming a budding face of the WNBA.