Huskies Report

UConn's Geno Auriemma Reveals Truth Bomb About College Basketball

UConn head coach Gene Auriemma reveals the college basketball system is more challenging then ever before.

Ben Cooper

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma cuts off the net after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma cuts off the net after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

UConn women's basketball coach Gene Auriemma has coached the Huskies since the 1985-86 season. In that span, Auriemma has won 12 national championships, including a title in 2025.

In an interview with Dan Patrick, Auriemma stated that coaching is "a little different" than it has been for the last 15 years.

"The players I'm coaching today are way more challenged," Auriemma said. "They're way more distracted. They got way more voices in their head. They've got way too much information coming at them ... It's hard to make your voice really be the voice."

The NIL and transfer portal have contributed to the change in college basketball. Every year, many players transfer to another school for a bigger opportunity or more NIL money.

"Those days of 'I'll wait my turn,' those are gone. So we know at the end of every year, some kid's already halfway out the door when they realize, 'I'm not getting the time I thought I was gonna get.' We understand we might lose a couple every year, but there's a couple kids that want to come every year."

Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma holds up the WBCA Coaches’ trophy
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma holds up the WBCA Coaches’ trophy after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Auriemma emphasized the weirdness of the transfer portal having an impact, even during the NCAA tournament.

"Our free agency is the whole year, and every kid's a free agent every day of the whole year. And then the portal's open during the NCAA tournament. Can you imagine the NBA playoffs, and free agency's going on during the playoffs? It's insanity."

Despite all the changes over the years, Auriemma has remained a very successful coach. In 2026, he will look to lead UCONN to a second-straight title.

Read More UConn News Here

MORE: UConn's HC Dan Hurley Reveals Jealousy for Duke Over Cooper Flagg

MORE: NBA Legend Praises UConn Huskies After National Championship

MORE: UConn's Dan Hurley Shares Landscape Of Current Roster

MORE: UConn Huskies Win NCAA Women's Basketball Championship

MORE: Analyst Gives UConn Huskies Massive Prediction for Championship Game

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Basketball