Analyst Gives UConn Huskies Massive Prediction for Championship Game
The UConn Huskies have dominated each of their opponents so far in the NCAA Tournament and are just one win away from securing the program's twelfth national championship.
The Huskies' matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks will not be easy, and the game could truly go either way based on how each team has recently played.
However, one analyst believes UConn has a good chance of coming home with the trophy.
Jack Maloney of CBS Sports put together his Women's March Madness championship preview and predictions, and he's picking the Huskies to win it all.
"UConn has been the best team in the tournament and that won't change Sunday," wrote Maloney.
"They have the best player in Paige Bueckers, and a deep supporting cast that seems particularly motivated to help their star win her first national championship. This game won't be as easy for the Huskies as the February meeting was, but they'll be victorious. Pick: UConn"
The Huskies won their previous matchup against the Gamecocks on February 16, 87-58.
UConn's offense was on another level in that game, shooting from the floor and 46.4 percent from behind the arc. On the other hand, the Gamecocks shot 37.3 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from behind the arc.
It's hard to picture South Carolina repeating a shooting performance like this, but UConn still can't get complacent with their defense.
As Maloney alludes to, if Paige Bueckers goes off once again and either Azzi Fudd or Sarah Strong has solid scoring games, UConn will put itself in a solid position to win its first championship since 2016.
More UConn Huskies Coverage
MORE: Sarah Strong's Fantastic Final Four Sends UConn to Title Game
MORE: UConn Huskies Land Intriguing Georgia Guard in Transfer Portal
MORE: UConn's Dan Hurley Shares Thoughts on First-Year Star Going to NBA
MORE: UConn Star Announces He Will Return Next Season
MORE: Geno Auriemma, UConn Named a Top Landing Spot For Notre Dame Star Olivia Miles