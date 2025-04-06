Huskies Report

Analyst Gives UConn Huskies Massive Prediction for Championship Game

One expert believes the UConn Huskies will win the 2025 NCAA Women's National Championship.

Tommy Wild

Feb 16, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold (2), guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold (2), guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies have dominated each of their opponents so far in the NCAA Tournament and are just one win away from securing the program's twelfth national championship.

The Huskies' matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks will not be easy, and the game could truly go either way based on how each team has recently played.

However, one analyst believes UConn has a good chance of coming home with the trophy.

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports put together his Women's March Madness championship preview and predictions, and he's picking the Huskies to win it all.

"UConn has been the best team in the tournament and that won't change Sunday," wrote Maloney.

"They have the best player in Paige Bueckers, and a deep supporting cast that seems particularly motivated to help their star win her first national championship. This game won't be as easy for the Huskies as the February meeting was, but they'll be victorious. Pick: UConn"

Paige Bueckers (5) practices before the NCAA Woman’s Final
Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) practices before the NCAA Woman’s Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Huskies won their previous matchup against the Gamecocks on February 16, 87-58.

UConn's offense was on another level in that game, shooting from the floor and 46.4 percent from behind the arc. On the other hand, the Gamecocks shot 37.3 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from behind the arc.

It's hard to picture South Carolina repeating a shooting performance like this, but UConn still can't get complacent with their defense.

As Maloney alludes to, if Paige Bueckers goes off once again and either Azzi Fudd or Sarah Strong has solid scoring games, UConn will put itself in a solid position to win its first championship since 2016.

More UConn Huskies Coverage

MORE: Sarah Strong's Fantastic Final Four Sends UConn to Title Game

MORE: UConn Huskies Land Intriguing Georgia Guard in Transfer Portal

MORE: UConn's Dan Hurley Shares Thoughts on First-Year Star Going to NBA

MORE: UConn Star Announces He Will Return Next Season

MORE: Geno Auriemma, UConn Named a Top Landing Spot For Notre Dame Star Olivia Miles

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/Latest