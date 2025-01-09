UConn's Key X-Factor Emerges Versus Villanova: 'I Felt Like Myself'
In college basketball, success in March often depends upon how your team navigated detours between November and February.
In the end, injuries, bad losses, and unexpected adversity all build strength in a team and prepare it for the gladiator ring of March Madness.
That’s why the Maui experience will ultimately benefit Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies (if it hasn’t already). It’s also why Alex Karaban’s gut-wrenching missed free throws on Wednesday night in Villanova will only harden Karaban’s and UConn’s psyche for another Final Four run.
Another detour that’s hit the Huskies is Liam McNeeley’s high ankle sprain. However, like the mishaps mentioned above, McNeeley’s injury is another “wrong” turn in UConn’s season that will ultimately land the Huskies in a rosier destination.
Case in point: McNeeley’s hiatus from the floor has allowed Huskies sophomore Jaylin Stewart to become the player UConn needs him to be for a chance at three-peat glory.
Stewart has shown flashes of being a do-it-all wing for Hurley since he arrived in Storrs, but Wednesday’s performance may have been Stewart’s best 40-minute showing yet. The sophomore from Seattle scored 14 points on efficient 6-for-9 shooting (2-for-5 from three) and tallied three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes without a turnover.
Plus, Stewart was phenomenal defensively against Nova’s most difficult matchups, most notably Player of the Year candidate Eric Dixon.
After the game, Hurley acknowledged Stewart’s masterclass.
“We’re thrilled with the way (Stewart) played,” Hurley said.
“That’s encouraging both in the short term and the long term. When we get Liam back, if we can get J-Stew playing at that level, then Liam’s injury becomes a positive once we get (to) full strength.”
“I thought he played a great game. … He guarded the best offensive player in the country to start the game and in a lot of spots, and that best offensive player in the country (Dixon) did go 6-for-20 in the game, so I couldn’t ask for more from Jaylin Stewart. That’s gotta be a confidence-builder for him.”
Stewart himself also spoke with the media following the game, both about his scoring performance and the challenge of guarding Dixon.
“To be honest, I felt like myself,” Stewart said, per Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda. “That’s what I was known for before college, (my) scoring.”
“It’s not easy stopping (Dixon) play after play, he’s probably the strongest player I’ve ever played. It was pretty difficult, but I hung in there.”
Stewart’s talent level has never been a mystery. He was a top-10 small forward recruit in the 2023 high school class, and he’s been knocking on the door of Hurley’s rotation since his UConn career began.
Now, midway through his second season, it appears Stewart’s role has crystallized: as an X-factor for a team that badly needs him to be the best version of himself.
