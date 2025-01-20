UConn Sophomore Wing Challenges Self, Team: 'We Gotta Get More Serious'
UConn Huskies sophomore wing Jaylin Stewart has shown brilliant flashes this season, but he’s lacked consistency.
It’s a point that Dan Hurley harped on during Saturday’s postgame presser following UConn’s loss to Creighton, a productive game for Stewart in which he finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting.
It was a bounce-back game for Stewart, who had zero points in 24 minutes versus Georgetown last week.
Stewart has scored in double-figures five times this season, but he’s also scored 2 or fewer points on seven occasions, including four games with zero points.
To be clear, scoring isn’t the only thing that J-Stew brings to the Huskies, and to judge his production on points alone would be inaccurate.
But with Hurley and Stewart himself acknowledging his need for more consistency after Saturday’s game, it’s clearly been an up-and-down season for the sophomore.
“It all just starts in practice with preparation, just holding myself accountable for every little thing, just giving it my all every day on and off the court,” Stewart said on Saturday when asked about establishing consistency.
“We just gotta have that professionalism about us … as a whole, we gotta get more serious.”
When Stewart excelled against Villanova earlier in January, it looked like UConn had finally found the X-factor in Stewart that the Huskies need off the bench.
But after Stewart’s disappearing act versus Georgetown and UConn’s most recent streak-shattering loss versus Creighton, it’s back to the drawing board.
