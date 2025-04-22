Former UConn Lineman Projected To Be Drafted By NFL Playoff Contender
The UConn Huskies may be known best for their Men's and Women's Basketball programs, but that doesn't mean former Huskies haven't gone on to find success in playing football at the next level.
Multiple UConn players have gone on to solid NFL careers.
One former football Huskie lineman is being projected to go in late in this week's NFL Draft.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports released his latest mock draft late last week, and it projected that the Houston Texans would select OT Chase Lundt 166th overall.
Lundt, 24, played four seasons with the Huskies but spent six years at the University after he was red-shirted for his freshman year and gained an extra year of eligibility due to COVID in 2020.
With Lundt being a tackle, it isn't surprising that he's not being predicted to get selected in the early rounds. That said, he could still be a nice depth piece for any NFL team.
During the NFL Combine, the 304-pound linemen recorded a production score of 64 and an athleticism score of 55, reaching an overall score of 65, which was 19th among Lundt's position group.
The Texans will undoubtedly be playoff contenders in 2025, but a lot of that will revolve around the health of star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Houston will need as much offensive line help as possible to protect Stroud, and Lundt could help with that.
If Lundt's name is called during the 2025 NFL Draft, it will be fun for UConn fans to follow the former Huskie's pro football career.
